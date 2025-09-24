A vanity unit transformed into a canvas of colour – proof of just how far 34 St John’s interactive tool can go. | 34 St John

Move over white and grey — the latest bathroom trend is all about personality. This interactive colour tool from 34 St John lets you test thousands of shades and find the one that feels like you.

Which bathroom colour actually matches your personality?

Most of us can only name a handful of bathroom cabinet shades – white, grey, beige, maybe black if we’re feeling brave. But step onto the 34 St John website and you’ll discover a world far beyond the basics.

The brand’s new interactive colour tool lets you test more than 2,000 shades on a vanity unit in real time. You can play with everything from Farrow & Ball favourites to Pantone’s 2024 Colour of the Year, Peach Fuzz, alongside a collection of exclusive 34 St John finishes.

The real magic, though, is in the experimenting. With just a few clicks, you can transform your vanity in blush pink, forest green or deep navy — and see instantly how the mood of your bathroom changes. Some colours make a bold statement, others feel unexpectedly calming, and before long you’ll find yourself drawn to the one that just feels like you.

To see just how much a colour can say, we matched four stand-out shades to different personality types using the vanity colour selector.

If you’re bold and confident: RAL 3020 Traffic Red

Traffic Red turns a simple vanity into a bold statement piece that demands attention. | 34 St John

Punchy and fearless, Traffic Red makes a bathroom impossible to ignore. Try it on the colour tool here.

If you’re calm and thoughtful: RAL 240 60 15 Architecture Blue

Architecture Blue gives the Scanalato vanity a modern, calming edge – with storage that’s as practical as it is stylish. | 34 St John

Elegant and contemporary, Architecture Blue has depth without feeling heavy. It’s ideal for people who value balance, clarity and modern design. Preview it now via 34 St John’s tool.

If you’re playful and optimistic: RAL 110 60 50 Airline Green

Airline Green brings a fresh, uplifting burst of colour to the Scanalato vanity – a shade full of character and energy. | 34 st John

Vivid and refreshing, Airline Green has a lively energy that lifts any room. It’s a great choice for people who like their spaces to feel creative, upbeat and full of character. Explore it yourself on the website here.

If you’re warm and welcoming: Pantone Peach Fuzz

Pantone’s 2024 Colour of the Year, Peach Fuzz, gives the Scanalato vanity a soft and welcoming glow. | 34 St John

Soft and inviting, Peach Fuzz reflects kindness and warmth. It’s one of the many shades you can see instantly on the 34 St John tool.

Of course, that’s only the start. The website offers every tone from moody charcoals to soft pastels, and it’s easy to lose track of time while testing them out.

