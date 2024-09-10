This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Could Liberty’s be the best beauty advent calendar this year?

I find a good beauty advent calendar is a little bit like ordering a tasting menu from a Michelin restaurant.

You can try various items you’d never usually get the chance to test, without having to splash out on full size versions.

I love Christmas, Liberty and beauty so it wasn’t long before I caved and bought the Liberty Beauty Advent Calendar.

Being Liberty, it’s not cheap, nor does it intend to be.

I have bought one beauty advent beauty calendar in my whole life, a Boots version in the January sales years ago.

I thought I’d go all out this year and treat myself to Liberty’s beauty advent calendar for £260.

It is worth £1,205 and features high-end brands including La Mer and Lisa Eldridge, a makeup artist to the stars including Victoria Beckham and Kate Winslet.

The calendar is jam packed with 28 products.

This includes 18 full-sized, plus a brand new Liberty scent LBTY.

Alas I wasn’t one of the lucky ones to win a £1,000 golden ticket giveaway, but I did feel incredibly happy with my beautiful purchase.

I pre-ordered the calendar on August 21, 2024, despite it feeling a bit odd thinking of Christmas in the blazing sunshine.

Filled with high-end perfumes, candles and makeup items, the Liberty advent calendar is sure to be a hit beauty fans. Faces of Francis from French perfume house Vilhelm Parfumerie has stunning notes of juniper, saffron and pistachio. | Ria Ghei

The calendar arrived nine days later and I have been getting to know all the products over the past week.

The first thing to note about the package is weight - it’s heavy.

The second thing to mention is how gorgeous and sturdy the calendar is.

Artwork by Clym Evernden made the box feel super special and added extra celebratory feels to the great unboxing.

There is much to love about the calendar.

Several scents I have never heard of, are now on my radar.

Ex Nihlio is a Parisian perfume house and a favourite of Hailey Bieber.

As reported by Harper's Bazaar, the model is a fan of Ex Nihilo’s floral scent with notes of peach, lychee, peony and jasmine.

It’s not something I have ever wondered, but now I know what Hailey Bieber smells like.

Byredo is a European luxury brand. Its Reunion lipstick is velvety-soft yet matte. What I love about it is the colour of elegant terracotta muddled with pillar box red for instant va va voom! | Ria Ghei

The calendar is more than just a gift.

It is also my first-ever high end beauty calendar that put a smile on my face whenever I tried the products.

Out of the 28 items, here are the ones that stood out for me. These are the products that now live in my makeup bag.

My top 4 items from Liberty Beauty Advent Calendar 2024

Perfume - LBTY Ianthe Oud (8ml) - a delicious and unique fragrance

Lipstick - Byredo, Reunion shade - the perfect autumn shade

Eyeliner - Trish McEvoy - stayed on for the full day (7am - 10pm)

Lip volumiser - La Mer - my lips felt visibly fuller within 10 minutes.

