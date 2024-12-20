I tried Holly Willoughby’s moisturiser from the Slow Ageing skincare range - here’s why I think it’s great for 40-somethings.

I’m on a mission to fight back against perimenopausal symptoms making me feel, well quite frankly, a bit old. While I’m looking to get fitter in my forties, I’m also tackling some of the aesthetic issues that seem to ramp up once women hit the big four-oh.

I’ve tried out a range of shampoos after my hair started thinning and getting its frizz on, in a confidence depleting double whammy, and I’ve also given my skin a boost using an AHA mask, so I was on the lookout for a gentle, daily skincare routine that would help tackle issues like dry, dull skin, fine lines and wrinkles. And I think I’ve found it.

And I’m in good company, as it’s the same brand used by TV presenter (and all-round glowing goddess) Holly Willoughby. The 43-year-old’s makeup artist, Patsy O’Neill, shared the secret to Holly’s youthful skin in an Instagram post saying her morning moisturising routine includes prepping with the Essential Moisturiser from British company, Slow Ageing’s skincare range.

Patsy said: “With natural skin-tightening seaweed polyphenols and anti-oxidants that defend skin from pollution, UV light and stress, it conveniently doubles as a make-up base and supercharges the ‘sinks-in’ rate of whatever facial essence you use underneath.”

Holly Willoughby uses the Slow Aging Essential Moisturiser to keep her skin glowing in her 40s | Ian West/PA Wire

What I thought of Slow Ageing Essentials

Finding a skincare routine that you’re happy to stick with is no mean feat. I mean, there are so many options out there, so what you settle upon needs to be pretty special to resist the temptation of FOMO - fear of missing out [on better products]. The really good products also don’t come cheap, so there is also the added peril of forking out a pretty penny on something that doesn’t perform as promised.

Well, I’m happy to confirm, my search is over, as, after trying out a number of products from the Slow Ageing Essentials range, I can confidently say, I’m sticking with my new routine.

The products have a subtle herbal smell to them unlike the nasty, artificial scent many products seem to emit nowadays. They feel luxurious and are easily absorbed too - avoiding that clammy, sticky feeling is a definite bonus for me.

But most importantly, it does what it says it will. Born from a lifelong passion for pure essential oils, natural botanicals and their combined effects on slowing the skin’s ageing process, Slow Ageing Essentials are made from the very best sustainably sourced natural ingredients.

So, here’s the simple, tried and tested routine - that’s kind to the planet to boot - that I’m now using every day to slow the effects of ageing and give a more youthful glow to my skin.

Slow Ageing Essential Face Wash and Essential Gentle Cleanser

In all honesty, you don’t need both of these but I’ve rather enjoyed having the option. However, both can be used morning and night so you might prefer to pick a favourite and stick to it both am and pm.

I have been using the foaming Face Wash at night and feel like the antioxidant-rich chamomile and ylang ylang oils completely removes the impurities, makeup, and pollution built up throughout the day. I tend to reach for the cleanser, crafted with nourishing coconut and hazelnut oils, in the morning. It feels like a lotion going on and leaves my skin feeling fresh and primed.

Slow Ageing Essential Facial Essence

If you are used to simply cleansing and moisturising, I recommend taking this one extra step to really give your skin a boost. My skin instantly feels plumper after using this Facial Essence and I feel it’s this additional element to a basic skincare routine that has supercharged the effect.

It’s also nice to know the chamomile and ylang ylang oils defend against oxidative stress - which apparently helps preserve youthful radiance (yes please!) - while the rosemary and lemon verbena boost circulation for improved skin tone, elasticity, and natural luminosity. And that’s not all, the hazelnut oil and vitamin E provide essential fatty acids and vitamins, softening fine lines and enhancing skin’s resilience. What’s not to like?

Slow Ageing Essential Moisturiser

While I generally go without make-up, this moisturiser absorbs so beautifully, when I do ‘make an effort’, it offers the perfect base. Its ingredients not only nourish your skin but, like the rest of the range, they also protect it from the nasties it will encounter throughout the day too.

My skin definitely feels more hydrated - even with the arrival of colder weather and central heating on the attack - and fine lines reduced. I’ve seen the back of dry patches and, although feeling fully moisturised, it doesn't feel at all greasy.

Holly Willoughby and I both love the Slow Aging essentials range for keeping our skin glowing in our 40s | Jamie Jones / NationalWorld

Slow Ageing Essential Face Balm

This one is your ‘nice to have’ product if you really feel like giving yourself a treat, because it really is, very, very nice to have. This balm feels like a mini spa treatment at bedtime. If you feel like the day has taken its toll on your skin, this is the stuff you want to help rebalance and restore a radiant glow to stressed out skin.

And I also think the calming scent of the essential oils help me get a better night’s rest too - better for mind, body and soul.

And, so confident in the products they offer you can try the Slow Ageing Discovery Collections - a two-week trial of their most loved products with prices starting at just £22 – so you don’t splash out on full size products you don't like. However, I'm convinced you will love them, and so are they, as Slow Ageing also offer a 30-day money back guarantee if you don’t see a difference in 30 days.

So, there really is nothing stopping you from joining Holly W and myself in your new found appreciation of a simple, yet effective, skincare routine.