Revolutionise drying your clothes with the game-changing Daewoo heated airer - you wont regret it | Canva

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Fed up of damp washing hanging everywhere? This heated airer costs pennies to run, folds away easily, and has changed how I tackle the laundry.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As the weather takes a turn for the worse and the laundry is piling up more than ever, it's time to rethink how you do your washing and the easiest way to get it done. I recently decided it was time to find a reliable solution for drying clothes indoors. After reading a few reviews, I took the plunge and ordered the Daewoo 3 Tier Electric Heated Clothes Airer £99.99 , and I genuinely couldn't be happier with the purchase.

First of all, let me say this thing is deceptively roomy. The three tiers offer loads of space I can fit a full washing machine load on here with no problem at all. I often hang a mix of clothes, towels, and even bedsheets, and it holds them with ease. The airer is designed to hold up to 30kg, and you can really feel that in how solid and sturdy it is. No wobbling, no bending under pressure, it’s built to last.

The 300W heating element is surprisingly effective. It gives off a gentle warmth that helps clothes dry evenly without making them crispy or damaging delicate fabrics. It’s not as fast as a tumble dryer, of course, but it’s far more economical and much kinder to clothes. I’ve noticed that even thicker items like jumpers and jeans dry overnight if spaced properly. For smaller items or quick drying jobs, it’s done in just a few hours.

Daewoo Heated Clothes Airer | Daewoo

One of the biggest selling points for me was the running cost, it’s shockingly affordable. I used to dread running my tumble-dryer because I knew it was expensive and hard on clothes but this airer has completely changed the game. I now do laundry more frequently without worrying about energy costs.

The foldable design is another big win. When I’m not using it, it folds down neatly and slides behind a cupboard or next to the washing machine, perfect for my smaller living space. It’s also lightweight and portable, so I can move it between rooms depending on where I have space or warmth.

Safety-wise, it feels reassuringly well-thought-out. There’s a clear power-on indicator so I know it’s working, and the whole unit feels stable and secure even when fully loaded. I haven’t had any issues with overheating or tipping, and the 1.4m power cable gives just enough flexibility for plugging it in without needing an extension lead.

One unexpected bonus is how it helps reduce that musty indoor-drying smell you sometimes get when hanging clothes around the house in cold, damp weather. Because it dries more efficiently, the laundry smells fresher and the moisture in the air doesn’t linger like it used to when I relied on normal drying racks.

Honestly, I can’t recommend the Daewoo Clothes Dryer enough. For £99.99 with free UK delivery, it’s fantastic value, especially considering how much use I’m getting out of it already. If you live in the UK and are dealing with unpredictable weather, limited space, or just want a more energy-efficient way to stay on top of washing, this is absolutely worth it.

It’s made my wet laundry routine so much more manageable and stress-free. It's one of the most practical purchases I’ve made in years.

Shop the Daewoo 3 Tier Electric Heated Clothes Airer £99.99 here and thank me later.

Energy bills just went up – but this free tool could save you £388 a year

With energy costs rising, Switcheroo helps you find cheaper deals in minutes. It’s free, easy to use, and only shows tariffs that beat your current rate from suppliers like British Gas and Octopus. No calls, no pressure – just potential savings, with average users cutting £388 off their annual bill.

To read our full article click here, or try out the Switcheroo tool straight away by clicking here.

Natalie Dixon is NationalWorld’s Lifestyle reporter . If you liked this article and want to read more about fashion, beauty and lifestyle you can follow Natalie Dixon on X here .

You can also Get the best style and fashion news with Natalie Dixon in Tuesday’s NationalWorld newsletter - sign up now