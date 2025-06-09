Cox Communications in billion dollar Charter Communications merger | Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire

A tech expert has warned householders they could be overpaying for broadband and revealed the secret to bringing the cost of full fibre internet down.

Speaking to BBC Morning Live, Georgie Barrat said anybody paying more than £30 a month for broadband is paying too much and a simple check could save you hundreds of pounds on your bills.

She said: “If you’re sat here and you are paying more than £30 a month then research shows that you are in fact overpaying.

“What I urge you to do is first see if you are in contract because actually a third of us are not. We just let the contract roll on and on, and it means you can easily switch to another provider.”

Barrat says using lesser known broadband providers could save you money. Broadband providers such as YouFibre, Plusnet and EE all offer sub-£30 monthly broadband options and could be cheaper than some of the mainstream operators.

“You don’t have to go with the big brands that you recognise. There are actually 50 regional broadband providers so do your shopping about. What you’re aiming for is full fibre broadband. That is the gold standard. That means you’re going to get the fastest, best internet to your house.”

There is also a way for householders to get cheaper broadband even if their contract has not expired. Some broadband companies are offering money to help pay off your existing contract and switch to a cheaper deal.

Sky and EE all offer incentives when you switch broadband to cover the cost of cancelling your contract early.

EE is offering up to £300 when you switch to their full fibre broadband, while Sky says it will pay £200 to cover switching costs. You can see Sky’s switching deals here.

Sky and EE both offer broadband options below £30 a month, meaning you can save hundreds of pounds over the course of a contract if you are overpaying for your broadband.