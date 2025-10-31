Boots Black Friday 2025: save 70% on Vera Wang Princess perfume and top beauty deals
There's only one thing better than a beautiful bottle of perfume - and that's a beautiful bottle of perfume with more than 70% off.
This Vera Wang scent - Princess for Women - smells amazing. It's a great choice if you like your fragrance fruity and feminine. It was £66 but is now just £18.99 at Boots, a saving of £47. The heart-shaped glass bottle is topped with a golden crown cap and at that price would make a gorgeous (and affordable) Christmas gift.
The floral eau de toilette is one of 20,000 bargains to be had in the Boots Black Friday event, with offers across premium beauty, fragrance and electrical beauty items.
We're predicting that Princess for Women is going to fly off the shelves but with the event lasting until the end of November, you can take your time selecting the best fragrance for you or, if you have Christmas gifts in mind, a friend.
Other scents to look out for in this Boots Black Friday event are:
- Rabanne Lady Million Fabulous 50ml, was £98, now £71, saving £17.80
- Jean Paul Gaultier Le Beau 75ml, was £85, now £42.50, saving £42.50
- YSL Y Eau de Toilette 60ml, was £77, now £36, saving £41
- YSL Black Opium Eau de Parfum Over Red 50ml, was £105, now £49, saving £56.
The event is also a brilliant chance to snap up a beauty gift box or two.
We love the Clinique Beauty Icons set, worth £121, now priced at £44.50 - a saving of £76.50. Inside you'll find four full-sized favourites - a Dramatically Different Moisturizing Lotion+ with pump, 125ml (worth £37); an All About Eyes Eye Cream 15ml; an All About Clean Liquid Facial Soap - Mild Formula 200ml and a High Impact Mascara in Black.
And if you know a Bobbi Brown devotee, they'll love you forever if you present them with the Bobbi Brown Star Gift worth £148 - and which will cost you just £49 for the next few weeks. The set features Vitamin Enriched Face Base 50ml; Dual-Ended Long-Wear Cream Shadow Stick in Heat Ray & Biscotti; Smokey Eye Mascara, and Crushed Oil-Infused Gloss in New Romantic.
Beauty electricals are always a popular purchase at this time of the year, and serious bargains include the Philips Lumea Series 9000 hair removal device, now priced £399 compared to the usual £489.999.
You'll make an even bigger saving on the Oral B Matt Black electric toothbrush, now priced at £60, that's 62% off.
The Remington Shine Therapy hair straighteners, usual price £79.99, can now be bagged for £24.99.
Hundreds of the Boots Black Friday offers have already been given five-star reviews, including The Ordinary's Limited Edition Star Gift Set, which you can pick up for half price, at £29.
And candle lovers are getting excited about this Yankee Candle 5 Piece set, which is better than half price at £19.50.
One Boots shopper who awarded the candle set five stars said: "I purchased three as Christmas gifts. The aromas are wonderful, and I know they will be well received."
