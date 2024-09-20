Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sunday 22nd September is World Narcolepsy Day. Across the world people with this chronic neurological disorder are raising awareness of the condition.

In the UK charity Narcolepsy UK are helping organise meet ups. In USA Project sleep have an online photo booth and lots going on. It's been running since 2019 when 24 patient advocacy organizations across 6 continents joined forces.

Narcolepsy is more than just sleep. For people living with narcolepsy it affects night time sleep, being asleep and dreaming in under 15 minutes, with no deep regenerative sleep. That leads to daytime naps and micro naps, brain fog, automatic behaviour too.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There's two type of narcolepsy. Type 1 come with Cataplexy, more people have this. Cataplexy is a sudden stopping of muscles, collapsing like jelly, heart, lungs, the lot. Only for a split second, but a few minutes to get back up. What causes cataplexy? Emotions. really happy, really sad, for some a surprise, fireworks, and for many we wobble when we laugh So not something you can easily control.

More than you would expect have narcolepsy

There's lifetime medications available for some as we don't have the stem cell technology to add the lost brain cells yet. But that's if and when you can get a diagnosis.

World narcolepsy day is about raising awareness of this disability. 1 in 2000 people means lots more are out there but don't know what it is. Please use #WorldNarcolepsyDay and look around the other online sources for information to share. It all helps.