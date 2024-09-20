World Narcolepsy Day

By Heather Korbey
Contributor
Published 20th Sep 2024, 09:26 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Sunday 22nd September is World Narcolepsy Day. Across the world people with this chronic neurological disorder are raising awareness of the condition.

In the UK charity Narcolepsy UK are helping organise meet ups. In USA Project sleep have an online photo booth and lots going on. It's been running since 2019 when 24 patient advocacy organizations across 6 continents joined forces.

Narcolepsy is more than just sleep. For people living with narcolepsy it affects night time sleep, being asleep and dreaming in under 15 minutes, with no deep regenerative sleep. That leads to daytime naps and micro naps, brain fog, automatic behaviour too.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

There's two type of narcolepsy. Type 1 come with Cataplexy, more people have this. Cataplexy is a sudden stopping of muscles, collapsing like jelly, heart, lungs, the lot. Only for a split second, but a few minutes to get back up. What causes cataplexy? Emotions. really happy, really sad, for some a surprise, fireworks, and for many we wobble when we laugh So not something you can easily control.

More than you would expect have narcolepsyMore than you would expect have narcolepsy
More than you would expect have narcolepsy

There's lifetime medications available for some as we don't have the stem cell technology to add the lost brain cells yet. But that's if and when you can get a diagnosis.

World narcolepsy day is about raising awareness of this disability. 1 in 2000 people means lots more are out there but don't know what it is. Please use #WorldNarcolepsyDay and look around the other online sources for information to share. It all helps.

Related topics:USA

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.