World Narcolepsy Day
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
In the UK charity Narcolepsy UK are helping organise meet ups. In USA Project sleep have an online photo booth and lots going on. It's been running since 2019 when 24 patient advocacy organizations across 6 continents joined forces.
Narcolepsy is more than just sleep. For people living with narcolepsy it affects night time sleep, being asleep and dreaming in under 15 minutes, with no deep regenerative sleep. That leads to daytime naps and micro naps, brain fog, automatic behaviour too.
There's two type of narcolepsy. Type 1 come with Cataplexy, more people have this. Cataplexy is a sudden stopping of muscles, collapsing like jelly, heart, lungs, the lot. Only for a split second, but a few minutes to get back up. What causes cataplexy? Emotions. really happy, really sad, for some a surprise, fireworks, and for many we wobble when we laugh So not something you can easily control.
There's lifetime medications available for some as we don't have the stem cell technology to add the lost brain cells yet. But that's if and when you can get a diagnosis.
World narcolepsy day is about raising awareness of this disability. 1 in 2000 people means lots more are out there but don't know what it is. Please use #WorldNarcolepsyDay and look around the other online sources for information to share. It all helps.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.