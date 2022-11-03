World Luxury Awards 2022: All the UK spa, restaurant and hotel winners
These are the winners of World Luxury Awards 2022 that were given recognition for being the best in the industry.
The World Luxury Awards has announced its winners for 2022 with 27 spas, restaurants and hotels around the UK receiving the recognition for being among the best in the hospitality industry. The 2022 winners from England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland were competing with some of the best holiday destinations in the world including Thailand, South Africa, Australia and Greece.
These winners have distinguished themselves in the delivery of their services, whether it be the most luxurious hotel stays, the most relaxing garden spas, or the pinnacle of fine dining cuisine. The winners of the award are selected after being evaluated on the basis of quality, innovation, and service according to criteria established by an expert panel consisting of independent consultants from all over the world. The award results are based on the votes cast by guests and major players in the industry.
Cottons Hotel and Spa in Knutsford, Cheshire which has been recognised for its luxury wellness, and Pan Pacific London Wellbeing Floor and Spa, which has been recognised for its Luxury New Hotel Spa, are among the winners in the spa category. Meanwhile, Solent Hotel and Spa in Fareham, near Portsmouth won two awards for being the world’s best Luxury New Hotel Spa and Best Spa Manager.
Hilton London Bankside received the Luxury City Hotel award for the hotel category, while International Edinburgh The George received the Luxury Cultural Hotel award. Along with Hotel Gotham in Manchester, Thorpe Park Hotel and Spa in Leeds was recognised as one of the greatest luxury hotels.
Most Popular
Meanwhile for the restaurant category, Fyr Grill Restaurant at North Lakes Hotel and Spa in Penrith was crowned the best Luxury Grill and Straits Kitchen at Pan Pacific London was awarded for its Asian Cuisine. Below is the full list of World Luxury Awards 2022 UK winners.
World Luxury Spa Awards 2022 winners
- Espa Life at Corinthia London (Luxury City Hotel Spa)
- Pan Pacific London Wellbeing Floor and Spa (Luxury New Hotel Spa)
- Solent Hotel & Spa, Fareham (Best Spa Manager)
- Cottons Hotel & Spa, Knutsford (Luxury Wellness Spa)
- Solent Hotel & Spa, Portsmouth (Luxury Health & Fitness Spa)
- Stobo Castle Health Spa, Peebles, Scotland (Luxury Romantic Destination Spa)
- Thai Square Spa, London (Luxury Oriental Spa)
- The Spa at Garden, Cheshire (Luxury Garden Spa)
- The Spa at Galgorm, Ballymena, Northern Ireland (Luxury Golf Resort Spa)
- Thorpe Park Hotel & Spa, Leeds (Luxury Boutique Spa)
- Titanic Spa, Huddersfield (Luxury Eco Spa)
World Luxury Hotel Awards 2022 winners
- Galgorm, Ballymena, Northern Ireland (Luxury Spa Resort)
- Hilton London Bankside (Luxury City Hotel)
- Hotel Gotham, Manchester (Luxury City Hotel)
- Intercontinental Edinburgh The George (Luxury Cultural Hotel)
- London Hilton On Park Lane (Luxury Banquet/Event Hotel)
- Pan Pacific London (Luxury New Hotel)
- Thorpe Park Hotel & Spa, Leeds (Luxury Hotel)
- Town Hall Hotel, London (Best General Manager)
- Town Hall Hotel, London (Luxury Boutique Hotel)
- Waldorf Astoria Edinburgh The Caledonian (Luxury Historical Hotel)
World Luxury Restaurant Awards 2022 winners
- Curious Kitchen at Aztec Hotel & Spa, Bristol (Luxury Hotel Restaurant)
- Fyr Grill Restaurant at North Lakes Hotel & Spa, Penrith (Luxury Grill)
- Straits Kitchen at Pan Pacific London (Asian Cuisine)
- Thai Square Trafalgar Square, London (Authentic Cuisine)
- The River Room At Galgorm, Ballymena, Northern Ireland (Best Head Chef)
- The River Room At Galgorm, Ballymena, Northern Ireland (Luxury Resort Restaurant)