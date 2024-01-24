Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Supermarket chain Woolworths - which was incredibly popular in the 1990s and early 00s - could be set to make a return to the British high street.

Woolworths, was loved for its bargain prices, as well as its pick ‘n’ mix sweets. It has become a firm staple for British nostalgia, as many were sad to see the shop go.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up for the daily Trending Today. Get the stories the internet is talking about to your inbox. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Following the 2008 financial crisis, Woolworths closed all of their 807 shops across the UK between December 2008 and January 2009.

However, the company does still operate in Germany as Woolworth, after being saved by H.H Holding.

The CEO of Woolworth Germany, Roman Heini has now spoken of the possibility of bringing the chain back to the UK.

An outside look of the former Woolworths in Mansfield.

Woolworth Germany told the BBC: "The brand name 'Woolworth' (without the 's') is owned by us throughout Europe. Should we ever plan to return to the UK, we would scrutinise the naming rights to minimise the risk of confusion. A transfer of rights could help if necessary."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Heini has said that the return of UK shops is on his “bucket list”, however nothing has been confirmed as of yet.