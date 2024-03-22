Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Michaela Wimbleton, 26, went to investigate when she heard odd noises outside her property in Longridge, Lancs.

She was "shocked" to find cows - and thinks it is because the estate was previously a farmer's field.

Michaela, who has one child, said she often finds wildlife - including deer and ducks.

The stay at home mum, who moved in two years ago, said: "It used to be a large farmer's field before the estate was built.

"I was shocked when I saw the cows. We see deer sometimes.

"But when I saw the cows I didn't know what to do - there were loads of them walking around.

"I thought they were going to come over and destroy my garden - I was a bit worried!

"I think it might have been a one-off. I've not actually seen cows on the estate before.

Michaela added: "I saw a few people surrounding them to try and keep them together. They made some phone calls and someone eventually came to pick them up.

"The ducks are quite regular on the estate.

"There's a field at the back of my house so they often wander into the roads on the estate - they're nice to look at but they're not very friendly!"