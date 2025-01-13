Winter concerns as report reveals 13.2% of households in Northamptonshire living in fuel poverty

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new report has revealed over 44,000 households (13.2%) in Northamptonshire are living in fuel poverty as concerns grow amid falling temperatures over winter.

The findings, published by the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero for the year 2022, show that in England as a whole 3.18million households (13.1%) are fuel poor.

The average fuel poverty gap, the reduction in fuel costs needed for a household to not be in fuel poverty, is estimated to be £325.

The report also highlights significant regional variations in the levels of fuel poverty:

· Yorkshire and Humber – 17%

· East Midlands – 15.1%

· West Midlands – 19.6%

· South East – 9.7%

· South West – 12.9%

· London – 10.4%

Fuel poor households are defined as those living in a property with an energy efficiency rating of Band D, E, F or G with its disposable income below the poverty line.

The data has been analysed by the trade association OFTEC, highlighting the growing number of households struggling to pay their heating bills.

In response to the findings, Malcolm Farrow, from OFTEC, commented: “These figures are deeply worryingly but, unfortunately, not surprising. For years we’ve seen very little progress made in helping households out of fuel poverty. As a result, many people cannot afford to turn on their heating and we know this has a big impact, both physically and mentally.”

To ensure vulnerable households are getting the support they need, OFTEC has outlined some of the financial support available. This includes:

Winter Fuel Payments

The Winter Fuel Payment was previously available to all pensioners to help with energy bills during winter. However, Labour recently announced changes to the scheme and it is only available if you claim Pension Credit or certain means tested support. The government estimates around 800,000 eligible pensions do not claim the benefit and is urging them to sign up to receive the payment of up to £300.

Cold Weather Payment

If you receive Pension Credit, or certain other benefits, you may able to claim the Cold Weather Payment. You’ll get a payment if the average temperature in your area is recorded as, or forecast to be, zero degrees celsius or below over 7 consecutive days. You’ll get £25 for each 7 day period of very cold weather between 1 November 2024 and 31 March 2025

Warm Home Discount

You may be entitled to a Warm Home Discount on your electricity bill. The Scheme is a one-off £150 discount on your electricity bill. If you are eligible, your electricity supplier will apply the discount to your bill. Contact your supplier to find out more.

Malcolm added: “It’s a particularly concerning time of year as the weather turns colder. Whilst many of us, without thinking, will reach for the thermostat, the reality is many households will be worrying about how they will pay their bills. Fortunately, there is help available and it’s essential households are aware of what they can claim and, in particular, the changes the government has made to Winter Fuel Payments.”