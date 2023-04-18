Six people have been injured in a dog attack outside a Birmingham school. Barford Primary School in the Winson Green area of the city went into lockdown during the incident, which saw two dogs attack a number of people near the building this afternoon (Tuesday, April 18).

Police were called to Willow Gardens shortly after 2.30pm after reports two dogs were on the loose. A 28-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of possessing a dog dangerously out of control, reports BBC News.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Parents and guardians were sent a text alerting them to “potentially, very dangerous dogs circling the school”. The school went into lockdown just as pupils were about to leave for the day and it is understood they were kept in the school hall until it was safe.

Barford Primary School in the Winson Green area of Birmingham went into lockdown during the incident, which saw two dogs attack a number of people near the building.

Most Popular

An elderly man was taken to hospital with injuries. Five other people took themselves to hospital for treatment.