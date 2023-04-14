There are few better ways to treat yourself after a long week than a cocktail. From the sultry Espresso Martini to sparkling Aperol Spritz, Brits love to indulge in a cocktail. There’s something special about mixing your favourite ingredients, popping it into your favourite glass with a garnish of your choice.

There are thousands of cocktails in the world, and some can be made with as few as two ingredients. That’s right, making cocktails doesn’t have to be as complicated as it looks in some of the fancy bars you’ve been to.

Event Management Company MGN events analysed Google search data and have been able to determine the UK’s most loved cocktail. The research combined several terms Brits are searching for including ‘Margarita recipe’, ‘How to make a Margarita’ and ‘Margarita ingredients’ for more than 350 different cocktails.

Creative director, Matthew Strange from MGN events said: “No matter the occasion, serving cocktails when entertaining can add an element of luxury and sophistication – but there’s so many out there to choose from that it can be difficult to narrow the list down.”

With that in mind, MGN events were able to determine the top ten most popular cocktails among people in the UK. So, what are the most popular cocktails in the UK? Here’s everything you need to know including a full list of ingredients and instructions on how to make them.

Top 10 most popular cocktails in the UK

1. Margarita

Taking the top spot for the UK’s favourite cocktail is the margarita with a total monthly search volume of 83,750.

To make this classic cocktail, start by rubbing a lime wedge around the rim of your chosen glass and dip it into some salt. Then, add 25ml lime juice, 20ml triple sec, 50ml tequila and a handful of ice to a cocktail shaker – when the shaker feels cold, it’s ready to strain the mix into your glass.

2. Pornstar Martini

Second on the list is the pornstar martini which originated here in the UK, London to be precise, with a combined monthly search volume of 80,600.

Create this yourself by filling a cocktail shaker with 45ml vodka, 30ml passionfruit puree, and 15ml vanilla sugar syrup and shaking and straining into a glass. Don’t forget to add half of a passionfruit on the top, as well as a shot glass of champagne on the side.

3. Mojito

The mojito takes the third spot on the list with a total monthly search volume of 71,290.

Experience a taste of Cuba and make this yourself by adding the juice of one lime, a teaspoon of sugar, and just a handful of mint leaves to a jug and crushing them with a rolling pin. Place the mix into a tall glass with some ice and pour in 60ml white rum and a dash of soda water.

4. Espresso Martini

Unsurprisingly, the espresso martini made it to fourth place, taking a combined monthly search volume of 56,690.

The first step to creating this classic is by making the sugar syrup – add 100g caster sugar to a pan with 50ml water, stir it, and bring to the boil. Let it cool and add 1 tablespoon to a shaker as well as 100ml vodka, 50ml espresso coffee, 50ml coffee liqueur and some ice. Shake and strain into a glass and add a finishing touch of coffee beans to your cocktail.

5. Pina Colada

The pina colada, hailing from Puerto Rico, places fifth, gathering a total of 51,710 monthly searches.

Enjoy this tropical concoction by pouring 120ml pineapple juice, 60ml white rum, 60 ml coconut cream and a handful of ice into a blender. Once smooth, pour into a tall glass and top it off with a pineapple wedge.

6. Old Fashioned

Sixth on the list is the old fashioned. Despite originating in Kentucky way back in 1881, the cocktail’s popularity is still standing strong with 44,590 monthly Google searches overall.

In a small glass, add 2 teaspoons of sugar syrup, a dash or two of Angostura bitters, and just a splash of water. Pour in 60ml of scotch whisky or bourbon as well as some ice and add an orange slice and a cherry for an extra hint of flavour.

7. Cosmopolitan

The cosmopolitan is its own character in Sex and the City, and takes the seventh spot with a total of 40,410 Google searches on average each month.

For this cocktail, you’ll simply need to add 45ml lemon vodka, 15ml triple sec, 30ml cranberry juice, 10ml lime and some ice to a cocktail shaker. Once shaken, strain into a martini glass.

8. Negroni

The Negroni’s sister drink the Sbagliato skyrocketed last year as part of the viral moment involving House of the Dragon’s Emma D’Arcy,

This classic drink is a simple blend of just 25ml gin, 25ml sweet vermouth, and 25ml Campari. Pour the liquids into a mixing glass with ice and stir until the glass has a cool temperature. Strain this into a small glass containing ice and add an orange slice for your final step.

9. Aperol Spritz

The summer must-have will only grow in popularity as the season approaches. In a wine glass, add a couple of ice cubes and pour in 50ml Aperol, 75ml prosecco, and just 25ml soda – finish it off by adding an orange slice for a decorative touch.

10. Mulled Wine

While this is typically a warm drink in winter, it can also be served cold and is particularly convenient for parties as it can be prepared well ahead of the event.

