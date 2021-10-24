When is Halloween 2021? Date of the scary holiday, why we celebrate it - and origins of traditions

Where does Halloween come from - and when is it?

It’s believed that Halloween is descended from the festival of Samhain, a Gaelic celebration which marked the end of the harvest season and the beginning of winter, or the darker period of the year.

People believed that it was during this time that the boundary between the world of the living and the world of the dead became blurred.

A similar idea is also believed in regards to the Jewish holiday Yom Kippur, which also tends to occur in October and has people saying prayers for the dead.