Today’s Heardle answer has been revealed and the answer of today’s (March 16) mystery song is courtesy of one of the biggest bands of all time, formed in London way back in 1967.

Heardle is a music game game you can play via a website app where you listen to the introduction of a song, with the goal of the game to guess the artist and title in as few turns as possible.

You can get multiple skips to reveal more of the song, up to a maximum of 16 seconds. Skip after that and the song is revealed giving you a grand total of 0 points.

Of course, the quicker you guess the song and the fewer skips you use, the more points you will receive. All songs provided on the app are tunes released in the last 10 years, so you need to brush up on current music to be successful.

However, older generations still stand a chance, as remastered tracks also make it on the app, such as today’s song.

If you have had too many attempts to guess today’s tune and don’t want to lose your winning streak, scroll down for the answer…

What is today’s Heardle song? (March 16)

Today’s Heardle is: Little Lies - Fleetwood Mac (2018 remastered).

Little Lies by Fleetwood Mac, is one of the band’s most famous tracks. It featured on their 14th studio album ‘Tango in the Night’, which was released in 1987, 20 years after they originally formed.

