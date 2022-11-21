Wetherspoons has launched a major menu upgrade featuring several new food items at its pubs in England, Scotland and Wales. The new menu includes new burgers, salads and three new katsu curry dishes.

The katsu curries, served with curry sauce, coconut-flavoured rice, slices chillies and coriander will be available in three different variations; katsu curry chicken with breaded chicken escalope, katsu grilled chicken curry with grilled chicken breast, and katsu Quorn nugget curry, a vegetarian alternative with Quorn nuggets instead of chicken.

The pub franchise has also released a new three ounce burger available in four styles, including American style, beer burger, American cheese burger and skinny beef burger. A new halloumi-style burger with chilli mayo, hash brown and a spicy chicken wing is also added to the menu.

The new menu is available from Wednesday, October 26, and also includes Wetherspoons classic menu items, and a few new salads and burritos. For the picky one, bangers and mash and steak and kidney pudding is available.

Most Popular

Wetherspoons food development manager, Matt Elsdon, said: “We are always keen to introduce new meals for our customers to enjoy. We believe katsu curry and other new dishes will prove popular.”

The new menu includes new burgers, salads and three new katsu curry dishes.