Watch the awkward moment Katy Perry can’t find her seat at King Charles’ coronation

As King Charles was crowned on a throne alongside wife Camilla at Westminster Abbey today (May 6) an amusing video of one famous guest prior to the ceremony, has emerged. In the lead-up to the sacred occasion, Katy Perry has been caught on camera searching for her seat inside Westminster Abbey whilst looking quite lost.

A video circulating on social media shows the California Girls star looking for her seat among the pews in Westminster. Dressed head to toe in a purple Vivienne Westwood suit set, and accompanied by what looks to be an attendant at the venue, the pair attempt to find the celebrity’s seat among hundreds of famous figures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The amusing video shows the pair wandering around in a seemingly random fashion, before the pop star eventually heads down to a specific row and asks the people in it if she was sitting with them. The now viral video has sparked an amusing reaction from people on Twitter.

Most Popular

One person responded to the video to say: “me as a kid going aisle to aisle after getting lost in the grocery store 😭.”

“This is a new reaction vid if I’ve ever seen one 😭,” tweeted another.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The way she’s trying to look for her seat with that hat, it’s adorable and funny at the same time,” noted a third.

Katy Perry took pictures with fans at the King’s coronation