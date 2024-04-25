WATCH & LISTEN: Author Brian Groom fights for northern history |Booky podcast
Now we are taking a journey into non fiction, or rather northern history, with journalist turned writer Brian Groom.
His first book Northerners: A History, from the Ice Age to the Present Day, was published in April 2022 by HarperNorth and became a national bestseller. His second book Made in Manchester: A People’s History of the City that Shaped the Modern World, is due out in May and available to pre-order.
