Hilarious video shows the confused reactions as our reporters ask the public random questions from a recent driving theory exam. Watch the puzzled faces and looks of sheer panic as their road knowledge is put to the test.

It comes as a new study of Government driving licence and test centre data has revealed the hardest areas in the UK to book a driving test - which include Greater London, Liverpool and Warrington. The study, by motor trade insurance experts One Sure Insurance , analysed Government data to determine how difficult it is for different areas of the UK to book a driving test whilst waiting times for test dates remain high.

Managing Director of One Sure Insurance, Chris Lear, commented on the findings: “For learner drivers, their driving test can be one of the most anticipated days of their lives and something they have worked very hard to prepare for. However, the duration that learners may wait when looking to book their driving test can be lengthy, meaning learners may end up paying for more lessons than necessary ahead of their test date or losing motivation for their test, which may be months away from the date of booking.”