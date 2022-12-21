Virgin Atlantic has launched its winter sale. The deals can see customers get £50 off selected economy and premium fares, as well as £200 off upper class fares and more.

The sale has been launched earlier than usual this year. Typically the deals went live on Boxing Day, but people can book their next holiday before Christmas Day and have something to look forward to.

One of the standout deals has to be for seven nights in the Caribbean from £749pp. It is priced based on departure in November 2023, and is the chance to catch some scorching weather before the UK turns cold once again.

Virgin Atlantic and Virgin Atlantic Holidays are offering deals this winter with offers across the network, including USA destinations New York City, Los Angeles and Orlando as well as the Caribbean.

The offers are available until January 31, 2023 for travel on select dates throughout 2023.

Virgin Atlantic winter sale highlights

Seven nights in Orlando from £675pp

This price is based on scheduled flights from London Heathrow to Orlando with two adults travelling and sharing a standard room. The price also includes room only accommodation at Delta Hotels by Marriott.

Three Nights in New York from £569pp

New York is one of the most iconic cities in the world, and is the home of where the likes of Friends was filmed. This price is for January 2023, for two adults sharing a room and from Heathrow to JFK.

Seven nights in Caribbean from £749pp

This is based on departure in November 2023. You could be basking in glorious sunshine whilst the UK begins to feel the winter chill. Includes two adults travelling and sharing a standard room and flies from Heathrow to St Lucia. Room only accommodation at Bay Gardens Inn.

Seven nights in Maldives from £2079pp

The Maldives is one of the most sought after destinations in the world, and plays host to the rich and famous. This again flies from London Heathrow ending up at Maldives, and is also All Inclusive with accommodation at Ellaidhoo Maldives.

To book any of these deals, visit the Virgin Atlantic website .

