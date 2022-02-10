Valentine's Day Recipe: Baked Scallops with Ginger & Beurre Blanc
Mastering the 'perfect' date night dinner on Valentine's Day can be tricky, especially when juggling multiple dishes – but with Samsung's Dual Cook Flex™ technology, you can prepare two different dishes at two varying temperatures with no fuss.
Millie Simpson, Kitchen Manager at Sauce by The Langham, cookery school – which contains state of the art Samsung cooking appliances – has shared a starter, two mains and a dessert recipe which can be prepped and cooked using Samsung induction hobs and ovens.
Millie said: “These recipes can be prepped and cooked all at the same time whilst simply putting the Chocolate fondant on hold while you enjoy the salmon and then simply re-heat in the oven if needed before serving with the caramel sauce. Makes for a stress free decadent dinner!”
Baked Scallops with Ginger & Beurre Blanc
Ingredients:
- 2 large scallops in the shell
- Half a large carrot
- Half a large leek (just the white and yellow stalk)
- 1 tbsp. ginger confit
- 1 tbsp. light soy sauce
- 1 tbsp. sesame oil
- Juice of half a lime
- Salt and pepper
- 1 strip of puff pastry
- 1 egg, beaten
- Rock salt (to bake the shells on)
For the Beurre Blanc: (makes 300ml)
- 100ml dry white wine
- 1 tbsp. white wine vinegar
- 2 shallots
- 50ml double cream
- 200g unsalted butter
- Salt and pepper
Method:
- Heat the oven to 190C
- Cut the carrot and leek into fine julienne; wash the leek julienne well.
- Blanch both julienne in boiling salted water for 20 seconds, refresh in ice-cold water, drain and dry well.
- Add the ginger confit with two teaspoons of its syrup, and toss with the soy sauce, sesame oil and lime juice.
- Place a small pile of the vegetable julienne in the centre of the deep scallop shells.
- Slice the scallops horizontally into thin discs and arrange in the shells in an overlapping flower pattern.
- Put the remaining julienne on top of the scallops and divide any remaining liquid between the shells.
- Sprinkle lightly with salt and generously with pepper.
- Cover with the top shell and seal with a strip of rolled out puff pastry, making sure there are no gaps.
- Brush the pastry lightly with beaten egg.
- Place the shells on a bed of rock salt to keep them flat and cook in the preheated oven for 9 minutes.
- Serve immediately, opening the shells at the table to enjoy the aromas as they are released.
- Serve with the warm beurre blanc.
Method for the Beurre Blanc:
- Bring the wine, vinegar and shallots to the boil and reduce by half.
- Then add the cream and boil for 1 minute.
- Lower the heat and gradually whisk in all the cubes of butter.
- If you prefer a smooth finish, pass the sauce through a fine sieve then season before serving.
Roast Fillet of Beef with Mushroom Persillade & Red Wine Sauce
- 1 beef fillet
- Splash of olive oil
- Salt & pepper
- Pre-heat your oven to 200C.
- Prepare your fillet and season generously with salt & pepper.
- In a pan, seal the beef on all sides with a little oil. Then place the pan in the oven for the beef to roast for approx. 8 minutes (4 minutes each side), the meat should be medium-rare. Remember to rest the meat after cooking.