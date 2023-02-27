Series five of cold case drama Unforgotten returns to screens tonight (February 27) and fans of the show will be pleased to know - so will Sunny’s backpack. The latest instalment of ITV’s critically acclaimed crime show kicks off this evening with the addition of RTS award-winning actress Sinéad Keenan.

Dublin born Sinéad plays the role of DCI Jessica alongside BAFTA nominated Sanjeev Bhaskar, who has played DI Sunil ‘Sunny’ Khan in four previous series of the hugely successful cold case murder drama.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The series opens with the clock ticking down to DCI James’s first day in her new job with an unforeseen and devastating introduction to her family life. And she has big shoes to fill following in the footsteps of much-loved former colleague Cassie Stuart.

Jess’s first case is the discovery of human remains in a newly renovated period property in Hammersmith, London. But how long have they been there and is this a murder dating back to the 1930’s or has the body been disposed of in more recent times? DI Sunny Khan’s loyal and hard-working cold case investigations team are also back together for the series with Jordan Long as DS Murray Boulting and Carolina Main as DC Fran Lingley reprising their roles.

Most Popular

More familiar faces returning to the series are Georgia Mackenzie as pathologist Dr Leanne Balcombe, Michelle Bonnard as Sunny’s partner, Sal and Pippa Nixon as DC Kaz Willets.

Sunny’s backpack reaching “weird status”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Regular viewers will also recognise the omnipresent backpack belonging to Sunny which it has been confirmed will feature in the new series. Sanjeev Bhaskar, who plays lead character Sunny, has previously photographed what’s in the bag and shared pictures with fans via social media.

Speaking about the prop, he said: “It’s reached that weird status as Colombo’s raincoat. And once again, the costume department fill it with all manner of bric-abrac and ridiculous items, which I duly photographed, and will absolutely put out there after the episodes.

ITV drama Unforgotten is set to return for a fifth series and this time with award-winning actress Sinéad Keenan in a leading role.

“It’s a really strange thing, because the backpack, got so much attention after the first series, I just didn’t expect them. It’s a minor prop, really. It wasn’t focused on or featured particularly, but people noticed it for some reason. And I wondered whether it would be distracting on a serious programme to be sticking photos on social media of the contents, but I think it was a visual representation of how much fun there is on set, and also how comfortable the relationships are between cast and crew. Because they really did fill it with stuff that would make me look stupid. And that’s fun.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On Twitter, the actor confirmed he will be posting pictures first to his WeAre8 account due to it being ‘a platform close to his heart’ before sharing elsewhere.