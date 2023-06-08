News you can trust since 1897
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Travellers to New York issued urgent warning over flight delays
British girl, 3 among those stabbed in knife attack in Annecy, France
Two children in life-threatening condition after knife attack
14-year-old who died following ‘isolated incident’ at school is named
Green Party’s only MP to stand down at next election
Update on Pope Francis’ health after emergency three-hour operation

UK’s top 10 luckiest cities where the most lottery millionaires have been made - is your area on the list?

The UK’s top 10 luckiest cities with the most millionaires made via the lottery have been revealed

Daniel Mcneil
By Daniel Mcneil
Published 8th Jun 2023, 14:06 BST- 1 min read

The luckiest cities in the UK have been revealed where the most millionaires have been made due to winning lottery jackpots. In the UK, around 6,800 millionaires have been made since the lottery’s inception in 1994.

Birmingham tops the list as the luckiest area with 205 people in the area becoming millionaires since the lottery began 29 years ago. It comfortably sits top, with Belfast coming in second with 174.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

We move north of the border for third place with Glasgow having 158 millionaires due to the lottery. Watford in Hertfordshire has the highest number of lotto millionaires per head of adult population with 1 in 4,878 people enjoying seven-figure wins.

The list is largely dominated by the north. Sheffield comes in at fourth with 150 lotto millionaires. Newcastle and Liverpool are tied fifth with 136 millionaires apiece with Manchester just three behind in sixth place.

Most Popular

    Despite living through a cost of living crisis, between last April and March this year, a whopping 383 millionaires were made, averaging more than one per day.

    Top 10 luckiest cities with most millionaire lottery winners

    Birmingham named luckiest city by the National Lottery. (Photo - Ming - stock.adobe.com)Birmingham named luckiest city by the National Lottery. (Photo - Ming - stock.adobe.com)
    Birmingham named luckiest city by the National Lottery. (Photo - Ming - stock.adobe.com)
    1. Birmingham - 205
    2. Belfast - 174
    3. Glasgow - 158
    4. Sheffield - 150
    5. Liverpool, Newcastle - 136
    6. Manchester - 133
    7. Cardiff - 126
    8. Peterborough - 119
    9. Coventry, Leicester, Nottingham - 102
    10. Doncaster - 96
    Related topics:PeopleBirminghamBelfastWatfordHertfordshireGlasgow