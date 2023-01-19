Insurance company Admiral has released data revealing which UK train stations add the most value to property. This comes as public transport is increasingly viewed as ‘vital’ amid news new car registrations fell in 2022.

In total, Admiral researched 54,708 homes, of which 6,449 properties were listed on the market within 0.5 miles of 81 train stations across the UK. The average property value for listings within 0.5 miles came to £579,954 – +10.44 percent greater than equivalent properties not within 0.5 miles of a train station.

Woking, located in Surrey, tops the list as house prices for properties within 0.5 miles of a train station saw a rise of 17.93 percent. The average house price in the area is just shy of £232,000. Unsurprising with Surrey being prime London commuter belt territory.

Predictably, the list features England’s capital city a number of times, making up 50 percent of the top 10. Outside of London are the likes of St Albans in Hertfordshire and Bath Spa in Somerset as well as two Scottish locations.

In the analysis, only houses with two to four bedrooms are included, with 54,708 properties sampled in total. Here’s the top 10 train stations positively impacting house prices:

