The creators behind The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom have said that they are ‘interested’ in a film adaptation of the series. It comes just days after Nintendo released the highly anticipated sequel to Breath of the Wild on Friday (May 12).

The games producer Eiji Aonuma and director Hidemaro Fujibayashi have both shared their thoughts of a Zelda film adaptation following the success of The Super Mario Bros. Movie. During an interview with Polygon they shared that despite being interested, the decision won’t be made by them.

Producer Aonuma said: “I have to say, I am interested. For sure. But it’s not just being interested in something that makes things happen, unfortunately.” with director Fujibayashi adding: “Maybe the voice of the fans is what’s important here.”

The interest in a Zelda film comes after The Super Mario Bros. Movie became the 10th animated film to ever cross $1.2 billion at the global box office. Back in 2008, a trailer for The Legend of Zelda movie was released that turned out to be an April Fools’ Day joke

The new Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has become one of the highest-reviewed games of all time, with a score of 96 on Metacritic and IGN giving the game a score of 10. PlayStation and Xbox have also congratulated their competitor, Nintendo, for the successful launch of the game which launched exclusively on the Nintendo Switch.

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom is the sequel to Nintendo’s best selling Switch game , Breath of the Wild, and sees the return of Link as the land of Hyrule is once again plunged into darkness. A new vertical play feature has been added to the game, allowing players to take to the skies as they discover new sky islands.

