Top 25 beer gardens in England revealed from Leeds to Cornwall - does your area make the list?
Ahead of hot summer ahead of us, the top 25 beer gardens in England have been revealed - see if your area makes the list
With summer now well underway following a recent heatwave, people are searching up and down the country for the best beer gardens. To help with the search, Big 7 Travel have ranked the best 25 pub gardens in England.
Pubs were ranked on their ambience, scenery and food and drink selection,as well as analysing customer and critic reviews as well as editorial opinions, online presence, consistency, service, value for money, presentation, location and accessibility.
The winner is The Watering Hole, located in Perranporth, Cornwall. Big 7 Travel says: “The bar, restaurant and live music venue sit smack-bang in the middle of Perranporth’s golden sands, making it the UK’s only bar on the beach.
“Open all year round, it serves real ales from local breweries, cocktails and a wide variety of soft and hot drinks, including a dreamy hot chocolate. There’s a good range of beach-friendly grub on offer too”
Top 25 beer gardens in England
1. The Watering Hole, Perranporth, Cornwall
2. The Rising Sun, Pensford, Somerset
3. The People’s Park Tavern, London
4. The Jolly Fisherman, Craster, Northumberland
5. The Drunken Duck Inn, Ambleside, Cumbria
6. The Gardeners Rest, Sheffield, South Yorkshire
7. The Wheatsheaf, Combe Hay, Bath, Somerset
8. The Ship Inn, Mundesley, Norfolk
9. The Canal House, Birmingham, West Midlands
10. The Ferry Inn, Salcombe, Devon
11. Prince Leopold Inn, Warminster, Wiltshire
12. Water Lane Boathouse, Leeds, West Yorkshire
13. The Perch Inn, Binsey, Oxford
14. The Jolly Sportsman, Lewes, East Sussex
15. Seven Stones Inn, St Martin’s, Scilly Isles
16. The Boathouse Inn, Shrewsbury, Shropshire
17. Escape to Freight Island, Manchester
18. Kazimier Garden, Liverpool, Merseyside
19. The Pipe and Glass Inn, South Dalton, Yorkshire
20. Canalhouse, Nottingham, Nottinghamshire
21. Topsham Brewery & Taproom, Exeter, Devon
22. Cholmondeley Arms, Malpas, Cheshire
23. The George, Alstonefield, Staffordshire
24. The Old Neptune, Whitstable, Kent
25. Twice Brewed Inn, Hexham, Northumberland