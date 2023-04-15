News you can trust since 1897
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
19 hours ago RCN rejects Government’s pay offer - new 48 hour strike to go ahead
27 minutes ago Tony Blackburn pulls out of BBC Radio 2 show amid health concerns
38 minutes ago 10 major stores to close for good in further blow for UK high street
1 hour ago Grand national 2023: Animal rights protesters plan to disrupt race
17 hours ago The Script co-founder and guitarist Mark Sheehan dies aged 46
18 hours ago Police issue new statement over Nicola Bulley case
Breaking

Tony Blackburn pulls out of BBC Radio 2 show Sound of the 60s amid health concerns

Tony Blackburn has had to pull out his popular BBC Radio 2 show Sound of the 60s amid ongoing concerns for his health.

Sophie Wills
By Sophie Wills
Published 15th Apr 2023, 11:57 BST- 1 min read
Updated 15th Apr 2023, 11:59 BST

Tony Blackburn has had to pull out his popular BBC Radio 2 show Sound of the 60s amid ongoing concerns for his health. The veteran DJ was forced to postpone upcoming dates for the Sounds of the 60s tour after his doctors told him to rest.

Sharing the news on his Twitter page, the 80-year-old said: “Hello folks. Just to let you all know, I’ve had a little recurrence of the chest infection I had a few weeks ago.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“My [doctor] has told me off for not taking some time to recover properly so I am having a break from the radio this weekend and, sadly, I have had to postpone the Sounds of the 60s shows at Swindon and Redhill next week too.”

Tony added that dates were “already in the diary” and that he hoped to be back with listeners soon. Fans and followers flocked to send well-wishes, with one posting: “Your health comes first.Took me ages to finally realise this and take time off - let your body heal.”

Most Popular

    Another wrote: Sending you best wishes for a speedy recovery, take it easy and rest. The doctor knows best.” At the moment, the Sound of the 60s is being hosted by DJ Johnnie Walker.

    At the start of this morning’s show (April 15), he told listeners Tony was taking a “well-earned rest” this weekend.

    Related topics:BBC Radio 2DoctorsTwitterSwindon