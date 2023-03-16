TikTok could be banned on government devices, in an announcement expected from cabinet minister Oliver Dowden to Parliament today (March 16). The EU Commission and more than half of US states and Congress have already introduced a ban over concerns around potential cyberattacks.

Some fear TikTok could be used to gather data from devices and promote pro-China views. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak previously hinted at following moves made by the US and EU in banning the app on government devices, saying the UK will "look at what our allies are doing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

TikTok is owned by a Chinese company.

Most Popular

Last year, the UK parliament closed down its TikTok account after concerns were raised by MPs. TikTok has hit back at government bans, calling them "misguided and based on fundamental misconceptions.”