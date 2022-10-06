Liverpool Street Station stabbings: Three people hurt in suspected robbery in Bishopsgate in central London
The incident occurred at Bishopsgate, near Liverpool Street Station, on Thursday morning.
Three people have been stabbed in what London City Police believe was a suspected robbery.
The incident occurred close to Liverpool Street Station on Thursday morning.
Three people with stab wounds and a fourth person who was pushed to the ground were all taken to hospital. One of the four has since been discharged, confirmed a London Ambulance Service (LAS) spokesperson.
A City of London Police statement said: “We received reports of three stabbings and a person pushed to the floor on Bishopsgate at 9.46am and officers arrived at the scene at 9.51am.
“Three victims were taken by LAS to a nearby hospital to be treated.
“This is an ongoing situation, but is not being treated as terror-related.”
The force later added: “This incident is being treated as a suspected robbery. Investigations are ongoing.”
An LAS statement said: “We were called at 9.52am today to reports of a stabbing in Bishopsgate.
“We sent a number of resources – three ambulance crews, two adv paramedics, two incident response officers and our tactical response unit.
“Our crews treated four patients. Three were taken to hospital and one discharged.”
A video circulating on social media shows London City Police officers arresting a man but a spokesperson has explained: “We are aware of a video circulating on social media which shows our officers arresting a man.
“This is a separate incident and does not relate to the incident on Bishopsgate this morning.”