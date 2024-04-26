This is the advice over 45s would give their younger selves

A poll, of 2,000 adults over the age of 45, found ‘don’t compare yourself to others’, ‘don’t let someone talk you into something’ and ‘don’t regret, learn the lessons and move forward’ were also golden nuggets they would have given to themselves.

While 26 per cent would look back and tell the younger them to leave a job that doesn’t make them happy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And 24 per cent would say that asking for help isn’t a weakness - it’s a strength, according to the poll, commissioned by Galaxy Chocolate.

The research marks the confectionary brand’s partnership with Young Women’s Trust, to launch a free booklet ‘Advice to my younger self’, where 21 female luminaries reflect on their own lives with anecdotes and pieces of advice for women.

The research also found older Brits wish they had more self-confidence, travelled further, and did more financial planning as a young adult.

Others wished they stayed in touch with good friends, got themselves out of a failing relationship and paid more attention to their education. But 51 per cent wished they’d been more confident in themselves when they were younger compared to just 39 per cent of men.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The role of a mentor shone as an important aspect in a women’s life, with 17 per cent stating having a one would have helped them get a better start in their career.

When thinking back to the beginnings of their working life, 23 per cent felt they stayed in a job too long.

And 19 per cent regret not having the confidence to apply for a role they didn’t think they were qualified for.

The impact of hindsight

It also emerged 67 per cent believe a good role model is important to help not make decisions you’ll regret later in life.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Verity Hart, a spokesperson from the confectionary brand, said: “Our research highlights the challenges women have faced within their careers and relationships, from being confident to expressing opinions and values.

“As part of our partnership with Young Women’s Trust, we’ve committed thousands of coaching hours to help women’ really unlock their full potential and help women thrive.

“We know when women are able to achieve their dreams they can help build up those around them, and this program will help them to kick off their futures with confidence and resilience.”

Claire Reindorp, CEO at Young Women’s Trust, said: “It’s no surprise that confidence crops up as an issue for women throughout this research.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Right from the start of our working lives we aren’t given equal chances in the workplace, and we’re not paid fairly - young women earn a fifth less than young men each year.

“We need to undo archaic attitudes that lead to widespread sexism, inflexible work and lack of support for progression. We’re really excited to be working with Galaxy Chocolate to be able to offer coaching to even more young women and help them thrive in the workplace.”

Top pieces of advice over 45s would give their younger selves