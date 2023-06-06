News you can trust since 1897
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Lewis Capaldi cancels shows and appearances in emotional statement
Prince Harry in High Court: Key points from his witness statement
The Charlatans announce huge headline UK tour - tickets
Woman in her 20s left fighting for her life - 15-year-old boy arrested
Bling Empire’s Anna Shay dies aged 62 due to stroke
Travel warning issued amid French air traffic control strike

These are the top 10 wacky room service orders - including diet water

Some of the weirdest room service demands include 'diet water', melted ice cream - and rice bowls for dogs.

By Richard Jenkins
Published 6th Jun 2023, 09:01 BST- 2 min read
Hotels.com is offering up to £100 for 100 guests to spend on their unusual room service requestsHotels.com is offering up to £100 for 100 guests to spend on their unusual room service requests
Hotels.com is offering up to £100 for 100 guests to spend on their unusual room service requests

Hotels.com has released its inaugural Room Service Report looking into requests from around the globe.

Nearly 500 hotels that offer room service took part in the research, featuring respondents from the US, UK, France, Canada, Mexico, South Korea, Japan, Norway, Sweden and Denmark.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Other bizarre requests have staff encountered included boiled bottled water, a giant serving of bison and blowfish - which can be poisonous if not prepared properly.

One respondent even requested a fish they brought with them be cooked and served.

Most Popular

    The research found room service use is on the rise globally, according to almost four in 10 of the hotels surveyed.

    Nearly a third (30 per cent) of travellers spend at least £100 on their room service bill per night.

    Wacky room service requests have also included 'diet water' and blowfishWacky room service requests have also included 'diet water' and blowfish
    Wacky room service requests have also included 'diet water' and blowfish

    Treat-yourself moments

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    Globally, burgers are the most popular item (40 per cent), beating the classic club sandwich, pizza and even chips.

    For Brits, it's all about burgers in bed, although the most popular time for room service is between 7-8pm.

    British food orders are also evolving, with more than 55 per cent of hotels seeing an increase in vegan orders over the past year, more so than vegetarian or dairy-free dishes.

    Melanie Fish, from Hotels.com, said: "Room service holds a special place in the hearts of hotel guests.

    Hide Ad
    Hide Ad

    "Whether it's a treat-yourself moment or must-have after a long day of sightseeing, there's a certain satisfaction in having someone else foot the bill."

    Hotels.com is encouraging travellers to make the most of room service during their next stay and will be giving 100 guests up to £100 to spend on their unusual requests.

    Top wacky room service orders

    1. Diet water
    2. Melted ice cream
    3. Blowfish
    4. Boiled bottled water
    5. A cooked fish that the guest brought with them
    6. Cockle popcorn
    7. No egg white omelette
    8. Rice bowl for dogs
    9. Bison
    10. Eggless shakshuka
    Related topics:HotelsFood and DrinkHotels.com