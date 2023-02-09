The UK cities home to the country’s happiest and unhappiest couples have been revealed just in time for Valentine’s Day 2023. Getir has put together a list of 15 locations - ranging from Liverpool to Nottingham - that have been ranked from the most to least happy.

The team for the on-demand delivery service app, has analysed Google search volume in each area for ‘how to break up with someone’. This has helped them find out which regions are on the hunt for the most help to get out of their current relationships.

The study takes into account the average monthly search volume for that question compared to the city’s population. Data is calculated as per 100,000 people in each city to account for more populated areas and rank accordingly.

Ranked as the UK city with the unhappiest couples heading into Valentine’s Day is Nottingham (323,700 population) with ‘how to break up with someone’ searched an average of 272 times each month. Good news for the nation’s capital London, which has been named as the city with the happiest couples with an average of just 57 searches each month.

Also making it into the top 15 are the likes of Stoke-on-Trent, Coventry and Leeds. To see how your city ranked, take a look at the full list below.

The UK’s unhappiest and happiest cities ranked top to bottom

