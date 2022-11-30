The most popular names people call their car in 2022 have been announced

Whether you’re a car fanatic or just like to come up with a pet name for your trusty motor, you’re not alone. Research has found that nearly a third of car owners like to give their car a name, and we have listed the most popular car names for this year.

New research has revealed almost a third of car owners have named their vehicles, with Betsy, Betty and Beast maintaining their ranking in 2022’s top five car names. Roxy, at 20th place in 2021, has crept up to 18th place this year, whilst Bessie has dropped from 4th to 11th place and Boris from 8th to 13th.

The research, by Your Red Car, the online auto market place powered by Santander, has shown our nation of car lovers take great care when appointing a new moniker, as almost one in five (18%) look for name inspiration from films, closely followed by books (17%) and their favourite TV shows (16%). Outside of popular culture, many also take inspiration from the car model (29%), its personality (24%) and its number plate (20%).

Brits also feel protective of their car names, with almost two-thirds (59%) admitting they’d be bothered if their friend stole their chosen moniker. For many, the choice is also a big one, with over half (53%) spending anywhere between a few days to several weeks to pick the right name.

With the majority (63%) of car owners saying their car is important to their daily lives, even admitting they’d be unable to live without it, it comes as no surprise that car owners are assigning a personality to them. Almost half (43%) even agreed they feel a sense of personal affection towards their car.

Denton Brock, Head of Your Red Car, added: “We know just how important cars are to some people, from family trips to essential work journeys, they get us from A to B when we need them. They play such a big role in our lives and it’s important that we trust them, so it’s no surprise that many drivers have developed such an emotional connection to them - and with that, comes a name.

“Just like baby names, these can change over time and it’s interesting to see how popular culture and current events can impact this. For example, we couldn’t help but notice Boris dip out of the most popular names, dropping from 8th to 13th place when compared to 2021.”

Here are the most popular car names for 2022

Dolly

Betty

Beast

Betsy

Daisy

Rusty

Dave

Kia

Peggy

Suzie

Bessie

Blue

Boris

Bluebird

Lightening

Brum

Brumble

Roxy

Baby

