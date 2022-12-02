The most affordable - and expensive - Christmas Markets including Winter Wonderland, Edinburgh and Sheffield
Christmas Markets are seen by many as essential activities to kick off the festive season - but who has £8.50 to spend on a mulled wine right now?
Who doesn’t love a Christmas Market? There’s nothing quite like wrapping up warm and heading into a city centre adorned with fairy lights to sample festive treats and pick up unique gifts to get you into the festive spirit.
But Christmas Markets have a reputation for being pricey. Winter Wonderland in London receives 2.5 million visitors annually, but the event is also known for its expensive drinks, food and rides - all in addition to ticket prices at peak times.
With the cost of living crisis in full swing and 51% of households having to put a limit on gift spending this year, an £8.50 mulled wine is far from ideal. Luckily, Christmas markets across the UK vary in price.
Diamond Trailers has conducted a study into the most expensive - and affordable - markets. The company used Google Trends data to discover the UK’s most searched for markets, before contacting organisers directly or using available online data to find the most expensive places for mulled wine or a pint.
Most Popular
Here are the most expensive and affordable Christmas Markets you can visit in the UK:
Google Trends Data Reveals The UK’s Most Popular Christmas Markets:
- Winter Wonderland, London
- Manchester Christmas Market
- Edinburgh Christmas Market
- Birmingham’s Frankfurt Christmas Market
- York Christmas Market
- Liverpool Christmas Market
- Nottingham Winter Wonderland
- Exeter Cathedral Christmas Market
- Sheffield Christmas Markets
- Bath Christmas Market
Average Cost of Mulled Wine (From Most to Least Expensive):
- Edinburgh Christmas Market: £7
- Winter Wonderland (London): £6
- York Christmas Market: £6
- Liverpool Christmas Market: £6
- Birmingham’s Frankfurt Christmas Market: £6
- Manchester Christmas Market: £5
- Nottingham Winter Wonderland: £5
- Exeter Cathedral Christmas Market: £5
- Sheffield Christmas Markets: £5
- Bath Christmas Market: £5
Average Cost Of A Pint (From Most to Least Expensive):
- Edinburgh: £8.50
- Nottingham: £7
- London: £6.50
- Liverpool: £6.50
- Birmingham: £5.50
- York: £5.50
- Manchester: £5
- Exeter: £5
- Bath: £5
- Sheffield: £5
We additionally conducted a study using TripAdvisor review data to see how many reviews mentioned the cost of the market:
City and % of Reviews Cost-Related:
- 1. London: 28.30%
- 2. Edinburgh: 27.4%
- 3. Manchester: 26.1%
- 4. Bath: 16.7%
- 5. Nottingham: 15.4%
- 6. Birmingham: 13.8%
- 7. Liverpool: 11.1%
- 8. York: 10%
- 9. Exeter: 6.3%
- 10. Sheffield: 0%
The data shows that Sheffield Christmas Market is the most affordable Christmas market, while Edinburgh and London are the most expensive.