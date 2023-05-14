Some familiar on-screen faces are set to have a break from the spotlight in a new E4 wellbeing-themed series. The Big Celebrity Detox will see a mix of stars undergo some unconventional treatments in an effort to rid the toxins from their lives.

As explained in the show's synopsis, the series will see eight famous figures "check into a detox clinic for some radical treatments." The lineup includes reality stars as well as beloved TV figures.

Homes Under The Hammer presenter Martin Roberts, former Love Islander Megan Barton Hanson and TV personality Kerry Katona are just a few of the names taking part in the show. The celebs are set to be guided through their detox by international spiritual guide Sah D’Simone.

This is not the first time the network has brought TV audiences a celebrity-themed detox show. In 2005, a similar series aired on Channel 4 titled Extreme Celebrity Detox, which featured the son of Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne, Jack.

We break down when the series will air and what viewers could expect.

When does The Big Celebrity Detox air?

The new celebrity wellbeing-themed series will hit our screens tomorrow (May 15). The first episode will air on E4 at 9pm.

The eight-part series will then take over the 9pm time slot on the channel across the next two weeks airing every night between Monday and Thursday.

Viewers will also be able to watch the series on Channel 4's online catch-up service after its debut on Monday.

What can viewers expect from The Big Celebrity Detox?

As hinted in the synopsis of the series, the celebrity participants will undergo "radical treatments" as part of their well-being journeys. The preview for the first episode has since shared an insight into some of the treatments they will have to experience over the series.