Too much spice, missing ingredients and spillages are among the most common mealtime mishaps in UK kitchens, it has been revealed. A list of common kitchen capers ending in disaster has been compiled by Tesco Whoosh as the delivery service rolls out across the country.

The research shows how almost half of UK cooks say they have experienced a disaster in the kitchen, with a lack of energy and missing ingredients leading in the list of the causes of mealtime disappointment. It comes as Tesco expands the Whoosh service, which can deliver everything from full replacement meals to missing ingredients in as little as 30 minutes, helping households avoid testing teatimes.

From propelling pancakes onto the ceiling, to forgetting to cook the Sunday roast chicken, or preparing a spicy dish too hot for guests to handle, almost half of the nation (49%) said they have experienced a major disaster in the kitchen, the survey said. Missing ingredients (22%) were one of the top kitchen issues, though the biggest driver of mealtime disappointment was simply a simple lack of energy and the enthusiasm to cook (27%).

A third of people (34%) have been left flustered by their kitchen exploits, while 62% have started again from scratch or ordered in a takeaway after accidentally ruining a meal. When cooking for family and friends, 86% feel it’s important the meal is enjoyed by everyone and, when there is a kitchen mishap, 44% wish there was a way that they could get the food they need for their meal delivered quickly.

Which is where Tesco says Whoosh comes in. Launched in a single store just over 18 months ago, it is now on track to deliver from more than 800 Tesco Express stores this month. The service can deliver everything from full meals, to missing ingredients, in as little as 30 minutes.

Alessandra Bellini, Tesco chief customer officer, said: “Whether it’s a special date night or a cosy evening in front of the telly, mealtime moments are an important part of our day. Though kitchen calamities can be dramatic, the research reveals that most mishaps are down to us simply not having what we need, when we need it – whether that’s a vital ingredient for a recipe, or a quick meal option when time, energy and enthusiasm are lacking. We want to help the nation avoid disappointing dinners and lacklustre lunches. Whatever they need, Whoosh can deliver in as little as 30 minutes.”

Nearly three in 10 people (29%) admit meals they prepare don’t always meet expectations. A common culprit is realising a vital ingredient is missing shortly after beginning, according to 14% of the nation. When this happens, more than half (53%) try to use an alternative, 44% persevere without it and 38% will set out to the shops.

A lack of time is a common reason behind kitchen mishaps, including preparing food for midweek meals (22%) or while in the middle of something such as working from home (16%), followed by the fabled Sunday roast (15%).

Propelling pancakes onto the ceiling among UK’s most common kitchen mishaps

Lack of energy/enthusiasm to cook

Missing ingredients

Not allowing enough time to prepare and cook

Overcooking elements

Spillages

Not having suitable food in and no time/energy to go out and buy more

Finding a recipe too complicated

Trying to substitute an ingredient that doesn’t quite work out

Reaching for something only to find it’s out of date / gone off

Accidentally adding too much seasoning or spice

Presentation skills (i.e. The finished dish/meal doesn’t look very appetising)

Not having the right equipment (e.g. potato masher or tin opener)

Misreading a recipe

Kids getting in the way when I’m trying to concentrate

Too many people talking to me when I’m cooking

Undercooking elements

Not having suitable ingredients / items / alternatives for guests’ dietary requirements or preferences

Trying to adapt a dish for different dietary requirements that doesn’t turn out the same

Ruining ingredients/elements during the preparation because of an accident (i.e. Dropped eggs)

Setting the wrong time on the timer (or no timer)