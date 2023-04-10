Tesco has issued an urgent recall for their Tesco Free From Bran Flakes. This is relating to undeclared milk and hazelnut traces found in the cereal.

The supermarket has said some packs may contain a small amount of another cereal variant (chocolate pillows) that contain milk and hazelnut (nuts) which are not mentioned on the label. This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents and/or an allergy to hazelnut (nuts).

According to the Food standard agency, Tesco is recalling the product from customers, advising people to contact the relevant allergy support organisations which will offer their members full details about the recall. The grocery giant has also issued a separate notice to customers explaining why the product is being recalled along with information on what to do if they have bought the product.

The bran flakes item which has been recalled by Tesco (photo: Tesco)

A spokesperson for the Food Standard Agency said: “If you have bought the above product and have an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents and/or an allergy to hazelnut (nuts) do not eat it. Instead, return it to a Tesco store for a full refund, no receipt is required. For further details please contact Tesco customer services on 0800 505 555.”

