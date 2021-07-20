Temperatures set to soar to 33C this week amid extreme heat warning - here’s the latest forecast

The UK is set to be hotter than Marbella, Mykonos and Tenerife in the coming days (Shutterstock)

Temperatures are set to soar to 33C in parts of the UK this week after the Met Office issued an unprecedented heat warning.

It will be hotter in the UK than top European holiday destinations such as Marbella, Mykonos and Tenerife, with the sweltering weather set to continue from today through to Thursday.

What is the latest weather forecast?

The mercury will remain above 31C (87.8F) during the week, with forecasters suggesting the next few days could be the hottest of the year.

It comes after the Met Office issued its first ever “amber extreme heat warning”.

The warning – which is similar to those issued when heavy rain or snow is forecast – covers a large part of Wales, all of south-west England and parts of southern and central England, and will remain in force until the end of Thursday.

Forecasters have warned people to stay out of the sun during the afternoon, close their curtains to keep living rooms cool, stay out of direct sunlight and drink water.

Public Health England (PHE) also issued a heat-health alert, warning members of the public to take measures to stay cool and look out for vulnerable people.

What the Met Office has said

Marco Petagna, a Met Office forecaster, said: “We have an amber extreme heat warning in place until Thursday.

“Temperatures are likely to peak at around 32C (89.6F), even reaching 33C (91.4F) in isolated spots across southern England, so very warm for many.

“Even the more cooler areas will see temperatures in the twenties while other places could see some thundery showers.”