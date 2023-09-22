Take That 2024 tour: full list of dates and venues in UK stadiums, support, new single
Take That will be heading out on a huge UK stadium tour in 2024
Take That are heading out on a huge stadium tour in 2024 - and fans are loving it.
The pop group last hit the road four years ago for the Greatest Hits tour. Gary Barlow, Howard Donald and Mark Owen performed at the King's coronation concert earlier this year.
However the trio will be hitting the road in the UK again next summer. Take That's logo appeared on stadiums across the nation on Wednesday, 20 September.
Take That are on Zoe Ball's BBC Radio 2 show to reveal the news.
Here's all you need to know:
When are they on Radio 2 with Zoe Ball?
The popular boy band are live on Radio 2 with Zoe Ball on Friday, September 22.
Will there be a Take That tour in 2024?
The tour has now been officially announced - after the band seriously teased a run of stadium show dates in the future. Fans were left buzzing with excitement after the group's logo was projected on venues up and down the UK.
Gary Barlow shared photos of the stadiums on his Instagram story on Wednesday, 20 September, seemingly all but confirming a forthcoming tour announcement.
And now we know the when and the where....
Saturday 13 April Sheffield Utilita Arena
Sunday 14 April Sheffield Utilita Arena
Friday 19 April Leeds First Direct Arena
Saturday 20 April Leeds First Direct Arena
Monday 22 April Dublin 3Arena
Tuesday 23 April Dublin 3Arena
Thursday 25 April London The O2
Friday 26 April London The O2
Saturday 27 April London The O2
Tuesday 30 April London The O2
Friday 03 May Glasgow OVO Hydro
Saturday 04 May Glasgow OVO Hydro
Sunday 05 May Glasgow OVO Hydro
Tuesday 07 May Manchester Co-op Live
Wednesday 08 May Manchester Co-op Live
Friday 10 May Manchester Co-op Live
Saturday 11 May Manchester Co-op Live
Tuesday 14 May Birmingham Utilita Arena
Wednesday 15 May Birmingham Utilita Arena
Friday 17 May Birmingham Utilita Arena
Saturday 18 May Birmingham Utilita Arena
Friday 24 May Middlesbrough Riverside Stadium
Sunday 26 May Nottingham The City Ground Stadium
Tuesday 28 May Norwich Carrow Road Stadium
Thursday 30 May Milton Keynes Stadium MK
Saturday 01 June Southampton St Mary’s Stadium
Tuesday 04 June Plymouth Home Park Stadium
Thursday 06 June Swansea Swansea.com Stadium
Saturday 08 June Bristol Ashton Gate Stadium
Who is supporting Take That?
Olly Murs will be supporting Take That on the dates.
What is Take That's new song?
Take That’s brand new single, Windows, out today - sees them reunite for their first original composition in over five years. Windows tells the story of emerging from the darkness into the light. A statement from the band's management says: 'As a familiar falsetto rings out across the opening notes of Windows, it signals a new era for one of Britain’s best-selling bands, Take That; an era brimming with energy, creativity and a continued desire to challenge and surprise.'