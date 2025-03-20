Susie Dent's new word 'Eufloria' captures the joy of receiving a bouquet of flowers

Receiving a bunch of flowers will lift the average person’s mood for four days | Moonpig

Susie Dent has created a new word - 'Eufloria' - which sums up how you feel after receiving a bouquet of flowers.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northamptonshire Telegraph, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Countdown lexicographer released the perfectly coined term - a riff on euphoria - characterising that 'flower feeling', something which has been scientifically proven as a universal experience.

Partnering with personalised greeting cards company Moonpig ahead of Mother’s Day, Susie says the word expresses the unique joy we feel when receiving flowers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It combines both the prefix ‘-eu’, used to mean ‘good’ or ‘abundant', and ‘floria’: a nod to Flora, who in Roman mythology was the goddess of flowers and who, in modern poetical language, has become the personification of nature's power.

It comes after a study of 2,000 adults revealed receiving a bunch of flowers will lift the average person’s mood for four days.

As many as 85 per cent say they instantly feel happier, and 30 per cent claim it makes them more productive.

While 61 per cent are more likely to pay others a compliment after being on the receiving end of a beautiful bunch and 77 per cent even believe they are a lot nicer to their other half as a result.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A fortunate 21 per cent receive flowers as a gift from friends and family every few months | Moonpig

“A word that captures a feeling we all recognise”

In celebration of the new word, Moonpig has launched a limited edition bouquet named ‘The Eufloria’ to help spread the joy this Mother’s Day.

Susie Dent said: "I was delighted to be involved in the search for a word that captures a feeling we all recognise: the simple but profound feeling of happiness that comes from receiving a gorgeous bunch of flowers.”

"Data shows that flowers have a measurably positive impact on our mood, and ‘eufloria’ gives us an opportunity to articulate that.

"‘Eu-‘ comes from Greek and conveys abundance, wellbeing, and comfort, while Flora, in Roman mythology, was the goddess of flowers and a personification of the power of nature - put the two together and you have the perfect riff on ‘euphoria’ and its meaning of utter joy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's also a lovely touch that Moonpig has created a special bouquet called ‘Eufloria’ to mark its release - especially for Mother’s Day."

The study also found that a fortunate 21 per cent receive flowers as a gift from friends and family every few months, with 54 per cent most likely to be given them by a partner.

Susie says the word expresses the unique joy we feel when receiving flowers | Moonpig

“Flowers have a way of brightening those personal moments”

Roses were voted the nation’s favourite (48 per cent), followed by tulips (28 per cent), sunflowers (21 per cent) and lilies (19 per cent).

With the average person typically keeping them on display for nine days before deciding to get rid – apart from the 12 per cent who press or dry them as a keepsake.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When it comes to giving, four in 10 of those with a mum or motherly figure admit they will only tend to buy them a bunch of flowers less than every couple of months.

However, it seems Mother’s Day is an exception as 78 per cent will choose a bouquet as their gift – with men more likely to do this than women – but only just (79 per cent vs 73 per cent).

Commenting on the OnePoll.com data, a spokesperson at Moonpig said: “There's something so uniquely special and heart-warming about receiving flowers as a gift, which is why we wanted to create a word to sum up this feeling.

“Whether you're buying a bouquet for a special occasion like Mother's Day, or even those just because moments, flowers have a way of brightening those personal moments, lifting spirits and making loved ones feel truly special.”