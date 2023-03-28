Strictly Come Dancing pro Giovanni Pernice shared a sweet Instagram picture with his former dance partner, actor Rose Ayling-Ellis, ahead of the pair’s BBC reunion. Strictly judge Anton Du Beke posed alongside the pair.

Giovanni uploaded the sweet snap of the trio on Instagram ahead of his documentary, Anton & Giovanni’s Adventures in Sicily. In the caption, Giovanni tagged Rose and wrote: “Tonight 9pm on @bbcone and @bbciplayer our second episode and bonus… @rose.a.e was with us this time too.”

The fond reunion features in the second instalment of the three-part series which sees the Strictly stars travel to Giovanni’s hometown of Sicily. Giovanni acts as a personal tour guide with friend and fellow dancer, Anton.

In the second episode, Rose Ayling-Ellis accompanies the pair via a flying helicopter as she assists the pair on a trek to Mount Etna. It marks the latest reunion between Rose and Giovanni, who won Strictly Come Dancing in 2021.

Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice: Strictly Come Dancing history

Rose and Giovanni have continued to be good friends after winning the Strictly glitterball trophy in 2021. Rose, best known for her role in EastEnders, made history as the first deaf contestant to take part in the show.

In an interview with BBC News before the start of the series, she said: “I have a hearing aid, so I pick up some of the music and I can hear the beat. I can hear someone singing, but I can’t identify the exact words. I also feel the vibrations.”

She was accompanied by an interpreter while training for the competition and during the live shows with dance partner Giovanni. Before Rose, Giovanni had previously been paired with celebrities such as Ranvir Singh, Michelle Visage, Faye Tozer, Debbie McGee, Laura Whitmore and Georgia May Foote.

The dancing pair even won a BAFTA for their silent Couple’s Choice dance. Post-Strictly, Rose was recently nominated for Best Actress in a Supporting Role at the 2023 Olivier Awards.

