Strictly Come Dancing winner and former EastEnder star Rose Ayling-Ellis is set to join the Loose Women panel for a one-off special of the ITV daytime show.

The 28-year-old actress, who won Strictly Come Dancing’s 2021 series alongside her partner Giovanni Pernice, has shared her excitement ahead of her debut on the popular show.

To mark Deaf Awareness Week, Rose will join regular panellists Nadia Sawalha, Jane Moore and Kaye Adams in the studio on Wednesday, May 3.

Teasing her appearance, Rose told her followers: "Join us for a Loose Women special episode, to celebrate Deaf Awareness Week.”

In collaboration with the charities Deaf People, Sign Health and The Deaf Collective, the hour-long programme will focus on celebrating and raising awareness for the deaf community.

ITV has said: "During the show from 12.30 pm, Loose Women fans will be able to watch the ITV1 version where subtitles will be available and a fully accessible version on ITVX with subtitles and an ‘in vision’ signer.

"Working alongside charities Royal National Institute for Deaf People, Sign Health and The Deaf Collective, the show’s audience will be made up of the deaf community, along with family, friends and BSL signers, with captions available to the audience to make the live show accessible."