Splashing pedestrians and uncorrected eyesight can land you points on your licence

If you get caught committing an offence while driving, courts can ‘endorse’ your licence with points which could lead to a driving suspension. A simple offence like splashing a pedestrian with water could land you three points and a fine of up to £5,000.

Andy Moody, Director of short-term insurance company GoShorty , said: “Getting 12 points on your driving licence in less than three years could get you disqualified from driving. On top of that, getting points on your licence will also result in the increase of your insurance policy, as your insurance provider will want to be informed about all your motoring convictions in the past three years (five in some cases).”

Some of the most surprising offences that will land you points towards being disqualified include sleeping in your car, which can add ten points, and using your mobile phone for payments at a drive-through, which can add up to six points. The latter may come as a surprise as many of us now use our phones rather than our physical cards for most payments.

Any points collected on your record will expire after three years, but that does not mean the offence is erased. Depending on the offence, it could stay on your driving record for up to 11 years, which may cause your insurance policy to go up.

The offences that will land you the most points on your record are the most serious ones, like driving under the influence, causing death on injury while disqualified, unlicensed or uninsured, causing death by careless driving, culpable homicide and general dangerous driving. These can all land you up to 11 points, bringing you just one point from being disqualified.

Other offences that can lead to points on your driving record include operating a vehicle with defective brakes, tyres, steering or with too many passengers (three points), or not complying to traffic directions and signs (3 points). And driving with uncorrected eyesight can land you three points, so don’t skip out of that eye test.

Surprising offences that will get points on your driver’s licence:

Sleeping inside your vehicle: up to 10 points

Using your mobile phone for payments at a drive-through: up to 6 points

Using your mobile phone while supervising a learner driver from the passenger seat: up to 6 points

Splashing pedestrians: up to 3 points (and a fine of up to £5,000!)

Driving with a broken brake light: up to 3 points

Offences that will get you the most points:

Driving with alcohol or drug level above limit : up to 11

Causing death or injury driving while disqualified, unlicensed or uninsured: up to 11 points

Causing death by careless driving: up to 11 points

Culpable homicide while driving: up to 11 points

Dangerous driving: up to 11 points

Motor racing on the highway: up to 11 points

Failing to stop after an accident: up to 10 points

Careless and inconsiderate driving: up to nine points

If your vehicle is uninsured against third party risks: up to eight points

Other offences that will get you points on your licence:

Driving while disqualified: six points

Exceeding speed limits: up to six points

Using a mobile phone while driving: up to six points

If your vehicle has defective brakes, defective tyres, defective steering, or has too many passengers: three points

Not complying to traffic directions and signs (including lights signals, double white lines, not stopping at a stop sign): three points

Not stopping at pedestrian crossings: three points

Driving with uncorrected eyesight: 3 points

