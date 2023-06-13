Sky TV customers are in luck as the broadcaster is set to roll out seven new channels to all Glass and Stream customers for free. The channel announcement will bring Sky Glass and Sky Stream in line with what customers on Sky Q already have.

Today (June 13), three movie channels, three children’s channels and one general entertainment channel will be added for Sky customers. The new additions may be old news for Sky Q customers but the change will mean viewers will no longer be tempted to make the switch from satellite to Sky Glass.

The full list of new TV channels include:

167 GREAT! tv (in ROI on channel 160)

GREAT! tv (in ROI on channel 160) 213 POP

POP 214 Tiny POP

Tiny POP 215 POP Max

POP Max 317 GREAT! romance

GREAT! romance 318 GREAT! movies

GREAT! movies 319 GREAT! action

GREAT! TV will host classic drama and comedy, including Murder, She Wrote. GREAT! movies will be the home for feature films and a selection of well-loved movies.

Meanwhile, GREAT! romance and GREAT! action will also offer cult favourite rom-coms and action-packed movies on both Sky Glass and Stream.

POP, Tiny POP and POP Max will be on offer for children with revamped classings including Trolls and Alvinnn!!! and the Chipmunks.

How to sign up for Sky and Now TV

Sky TV customers will be able to watch seven new channels today

A range of deals are available for Sky and if you sign up now, you’ll be able to watch the new TV channels. The likes of GREAT! action and POP Max will also be available on Now TV.

Packages can be purchased by signing up on the Now TV website , and you can then stream to a wide range of devices including games consoles, laptops and smartphones.