Meet Scooter - the bald, Chinese crested pup with unique deformity named ‘World’s Ugliest Dog’ 2023

Meet Scooter - the Chinese crested pooch crowned World’s Ugliest Dog 2023.

By Sam Johnson
Published 25th Jun 2023, 12:13 BST- 2 min read

Seven year-old Scooter is the latest winner of the 50-year competition that celebrates ‘imperfections that make all dogs special and unique’. Scooter won the honour at the annual ugly dog contest held in California on Friday (June 23).

The win was a huge delight for Scooter’s owner Linda Celeste Elmquist. She adopted Scooter just seven months ago after his previous owner could no longer care for the pup.

Scooter’s rise to fame comes after he was almost put down shortly after birth. He was born with a deformity that means his two hind legs are facing backward. Luckily, the Saving Animals From Euthanasia rescue group, which Elmquist is a part of, intervened to save his life.

World’s Ugliest dog 2023 -Scooter - and his owner Linda Celeste ElmquistWorld’s Ugliest dog 2023 -Scooter - and his owner Linda Celeste Elmquist
    According to his bio on the Sonoma-Marin Fairgrounds website, there were initially doubts that Scooter would ever be able to walk freely by himself. But he soon proved sceptics wrong by improvising and using the strength of his front legs to propel himself forward.

    After years of relying on his front legs means Scooter now requires some help to get around. Scooter uses a wheeled cart to scoot from place to place, bought for him with funds donated by friends and rescue groups.

    “From the second he sits his hairless little booty and backward legs on your lap, you feel his warm, huggable power to change the meaning of the word ugly,” said competition judge, Gadi Schwartz. “He leaves you feeling love and inspiration for the differences, difficulties, perseverance and happiness that he radiates like a little heater.

    World’s Ugliest Dog - ScooterWorld’s Ugliest Dog - Scooter
    “Even when he’s gone you can’t help but smile thinking of that sideways tongue hanging out his tiny precious mouth. (He also smells so much sweeter than he looks!),” added Schwartz.

