Sausage Party , the 2016 adult animated comedy written by Seth Rogen , Evan Goldberg and Jonah Hill , has been ordered by Amazon Studios for a series that looks to follow on from the exploits of the characters from the original movie. Sausage Party: Foodtopia will have an eight episode season with the potential of more to follow, according to The Hollywood Reporter .

The news comes after the success of Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg produced content on Amazon Prime Video , which includes The Boys, Preacher and Invincible. Rogen will collaborate once again with production company Annapurina Pictures , which was involved with Disney+ series Pam and Tommy - co-developed by the Canadian actor.

Speaking about the new series, long-time collaborators Goldberg and Rogen remarked that “film used to be the superior art form to television, and we humbly reached the pinnacle of what can be achieved with film in our remarkable opus, Sausage Party . But now that film is completely dead and TV is the forever-king of entertainment, we’ve decided to continue the epic adventures of our culinary crew in the soon-to-be-legendary televised masterpiece Sausage Party: Foodtopia.

“It’s got all the heart, double the puns and triple the food-on-food sex. In other words, it’s exactly what the world needs right now.”

“The original Sausage Party was an incredibly hilarious, outrageous, one-of-a-kind entry into the world of animation,” Vernon Sanders , head of global television, Amazon Studios, said. “We are thrilled to collaborate again with Seth, Evan and their team at Point Grey, as well as our partners at Annapurna Television and Sony Pictures Television, to offer a new look into this world that will be brought to life so vividly for our global Prime Video customers.”

Sausage Party is scheduled to debut on Amazon Prime Video in 2024, with the press release announcing the new series stating that the storyline “is being kept firmly under wrappers.”

Who has been voice cast for Sausage Party: Foodtopia?

