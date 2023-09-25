News you can trust since 1897
The news follows allegations made in reports by The Times and Channel 4 Dispatches

Jamie Jones
By Jamie Jones
Published 25th Sep 2023, 17:21 BST- 1 min read
Updated 25th Sep 2023, 17:22 BST
The Metropolitan Police have received a number of sex offence allegations following news reports about Russell Brand.

The comedian and actor has strongly denied accusations made by four women in an investigation by The Sunday Times, The Times and Channel 4’s Dispatches.

But on Monday, the force said they have since received a “number of allegations of sexual offences in London” as well as elsewhere in the country.

In a short statement, police said all allegations were non-recent and there have been no arrests.

    The Met Police have received a number of allegations involving Russell Brand following news reportsThe Met Police have received a number of allegations involving Russell Brand following news reports
    Detective Superintendent Andy Furphy, from the Met’s Central Specialist Crime Command, said: “We continue to encourage anyone who believes they may have been a victim of a sexual offence, no matter how long ago it was, to contact us.

    “We understand it can feel like a difficult step to take and I want to reassure that we have a team of specialist officers available to advise and support.”

