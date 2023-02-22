The RSPCA has issued an appeal after a female dog was found in an emaciated condition in January. The animal welfare charity said the dark brindle American bulldog was “extremely thin” with a vet giving her a body score of just one out of nine.

The dog, who has been named ‘Coco’ by her rescuers in Hull, was then taken to a veterinary practice after reportedly being found abandoned at an unknown address in the city. She is now in the care of an RSPCA fosterer and has since put on four kilograms (8.8lbs) in two weeks.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

However, details about Coco’s background are unknown, though her owner is thought to be from the Hull area. The RSPCA is now appealing for anyone with information or who may recognise her to come forward.

RSPCA inspector Natalie Hill, said: “Coco is a lovely natured dog but it’s clear from her very poor state of health that she’s not received anything like the appropriate level of care.

Most Popular

“She’s now making very good progress and has put on four kilograms in a little over two weeks, so we’re heading in the right direction and we hope she’ll continue to go from strength to strength.

“We’re appealing to anyone who recognises her, or has information about where she may have lived, to get in touch with us so we can move this investigation forward and find the person who neglected her.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coco has some distinctive markings on her body from untreated allergies, but blood tests have shown there are no obvious underlying health issues which could have contributed to her malnourished condition.

Anyone with information about Coco can contact the RSPCA’s inspectorate appeal line, in confidence, on 0300 123 8018.