Royal Mail has brought forward its last posting dates for Christmas as strikes continue. Workers are set to strike on multiple dates in December over a long running dispute over pay and working conditions.

Over recent months, members of the Communication Workers Union (CWU) have held many walkouts, which the Royal Mail claims has cost them £100 million. In December, CWU members will walk out on six separate dates, with one of them being Christmas Eve.

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the strike dates, the Royal Mail will not be delivering any letters or parcels, except those sent by special delivery. To combat the disruption that the strikes are expected to cause in the run up to Christmas, the Royal Mail has decided to bring forward its last posting dates.

Royal Mail has brought forward its last posting day for second class mail by seven days, from December 19 to December 12. The last date to post first class mail is now five days earlier, having been pushed forward from December 21 to December 16.

Most Popular

Despite “well-developed contingency plans,” Royal Mail said they “cannot fully replace the daily efforts of its frontline workforce.” A note on the website added: “We’ll be doing what we can to keep services running, but we’re sorry this planned strike action is likely to cause you some disruption. We’re sorry for any inconvenience, and thank you for your understanding.”

When are the last posting dates for Christmas in the UK?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wednesday, December 7 - Royal Mail Bulk Mail Economy

Monday, December 12 - 2nd Class, 2nd Class Signed For and Royal Mail 48

Advertisement Hide Ad

Friday, December 16 - 1st Class, 1st Class Signed For, Royal Mail 24 and Royal Mail Tracked 48

Monday, December 19 - Royal Mail Tracked 24

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wednesday, December 21 - Special Delivery Guaranteed

New last posting dates for international post have also been confirmed by the Royal Mail. These include international economy, standard as well as tracked and signature services. You can find all of these new dates on the Royal Mail website .

Advertisement Hide Ad

When are Royal Mail workers striking?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Strike dates are: