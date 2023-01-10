Primark has issued an update on its website - but many shoppers will no doubt be left disappointed by the news. The owner of the budget clothing retail giant has confirmed it will not be moving online, despite a successful trial of its click-and-collect services in the run-up to Christmas.

George Weston told the Financial Times that Primark “is and always has been a high street retailer”. He added that although the concept of Primark offering home delivery was a “nice hypothesis”, he didn’t believe that Covid had moved shoppers entirely online as the firm’s share market before the pandemic suggested otherwise.

Mr Weston went on to say that selling online would harm Primark’s profit margin. He said: “At our price points and our basket sizes, [moving online] doesn’t just take some of the margin, it takes all of it.”

Some Primark stores began offering click-and-collect services in a trial last year, with customers in North Wales, Yorkshire and the North West of England able to shop online and collect their items. Only 25 stores in England and Wales are currently taking part in the trial out of Primark’s 400 shops in the UK - although only kids’ toys, kids’ clothing and nursery ranges are available to click and collect.

That means that to get your hands on Primark’s latest womenswear, menswear and homeware, you’d have to head down to your local store. Speaking at the time of the trial’s launch Paul Merchant, Primark’s CEO, said that it showcased the very best the retail giant had to offer, but that overall, Primark “is a big fan of the high street and we believe passionately that a thriving local shopping area benefits everyone in the community”.

A pedestrian walks past a Primark store on Oxford Street.

